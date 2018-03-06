 »   »   » SAD! Veteran Actress Shammi Passes Away At The Age Of 87

Shammi Aunty: Veteran actress Passes away, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted | FilmiBeat

Just when we were trying to get over Sridevi's untimely demise, here's another heart-breaking news pouring in. Veteran actress and Bollywood's beloved 'Shammi aunty' passed away this morning. She was 87 years old.

Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla took to Instagram to mourn her passing away. He posted a picture and wrote-

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to offer his heart-felt condolences and wrote-

T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

Farah Khan who worked with her in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi tweeted-

Our beloved ShammiAunty is no more.. most wonderful, loving n funny.. working since my dads films n i was lucky to work beside her in ShirinFarhadKiTohNikalPadi.. god bless her — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 6, 2018

Born as Nargis Rabadi, she had an elder sister, Nina Rabadi, who was a fashion designer. Her father was a priest in an agyari (Parsi fire temple) who passed away when she was around three years old. She had spent 64 years in the industry and had made her acting debut with Ustad Pedro at the age of 18.

Her first film as a solo heroine was Malhar, produced by playback singer Mukesh. Unfortunately, the movie tanked at the box office. Later she got a role in Dilip Kumar starrer Sangdil and after that, there was no looking back for the actress.

She starred in Coolie No 1, Khuda Gawah, Hum, Arth, The Burning Train and the recent Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, as well as TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar.

Shammi was married to film producer-director Sultan Ahmed for seven years before they got divorced.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family.

