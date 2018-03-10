 »   »   » Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt & Mahesh Bhatt Share A Heart-Warming Bond; Here's The Proof!

What's Happening, Folks?

The actress captioned the picture as, "And Mahesh whispers to Sanju what Shiva is really all about- "Shiva is an illuminator, protector, teacher of the ultimate wisdom in silence. We get comfort only when we abandon everything that we hold dearly to ourselves and seek refuge in that Rudra , totally resigning, and surrendering to that energy!" #Shiva #Mahesh #Sadak2 #actorsanddirectors #sanjaydutt #maheshbhatt #tattoo #shivatattoo #behindthescenes #candidcamera."



Sanjay Dutt's Role In Sadak 2

Earlier while speaking to a leading daily, Mahesh Bhatt said, "Sanjay who was 32 when we made the original, comes back as a 54-year-old Ravi into the 21st century world that is collapsing in front of his eyes, where the distinction between the house and the ‘sadak' is fast disappearing.



The Story Has An Emotional Connect

He further added, "The story has the emotional connect of the films I made back in the'90s which brought a lump to the throats of the viewer. I could see that in the reaction of those present at the narration. They were visibly moved."



Pooja Bhatt On Her Role In Sadak 2

"While my character is unique, it is going to be about Sanju from the first frame to the last. It's my father's ode to him."



It's A Much Needed Love Story

Earlier Pooja had shared, "And the smile says it all! Thank you @maheshfilm for the most heartfelt screenplay with a narration to match! #Sadak2 is certainly your ode to @duttsanjay if ever there was one! This story immortalises Ravi and especially his overwhelming love for Pooja... a much needed love story for the 'unfeeling' times we live in! #Sadak2 #puresoul.

