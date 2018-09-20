 »   »   »  Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt & Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In The Film!

Mahesh Bhatt Returns Back To Direction

Announcing the film today on his 70th birthday, Mahesh Bhatt was quoted as saying by DNA, "As I step into the sunset years of my life, the last act, there's something that has happened to me. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I will ever hear the words - a Mahesh Bhatt film - mentioned around me again. Alia used to say, ‘Papa, make a film'. And I would tell her that I am like an extinct volcano. But then, suddenly one day, the volcano was rumbling. You know, they say that autumn is another spring, so as I go into my autumn years, it's the process of what is called decomposition or decay, that too is a way of life."

Mahesh Bhatt On Reuniting With Sanjay Dutt

"Don't forget that the two years he spent in jail haven't been tapped into by anyone. And I know that buried in there is that unspoken anguish, which I had tuned in to during the making of Naam (1986). I think life has brought us a full circle. If there ever was an actor who has trusted me and went on to become a star purely because of his ability to surrender, it's Sanju. He is like that lion, who perhaps can only be tamed by the language of love."

Sanjay Dutt On Starring In Sadak 2

"I'm lucky that before I die, I get to work with the man I love the most. For any actor, Bhatt saab is a dream to work with. My last film with him was Gumraah (1993), soon after he quit direction. Ever since, I have done many films, but I always remember him. I have always believed that one day he will get back on the field and make that one epic. I know what I'm signing up for because I've worked with him in many movies, but these kids don't know what they are getting into (laughs)."

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Working Under Her Home Banner

"Every time I was asked the question, with a little bit of heaviness in my heart, I would say, "My dad is not going to direct and he has told me this time and again. But whenever I would work with my dad and his company, it would be special." Back then, I used to say it because it was the right thing to say, but little did I know that I was putting out a great feeling into the universe. I can't call this just another special experience because we'll have to create a new word to describe it. People often say that you can have one wish fulfilled, but I have had two dreams come true at the same time. One is to be an actor and second is to be directed by my father."

Aditya Roy Kapoor On Being A Part Of Sadak 2

"I had the pleasure of having Bhatt saab narrate a film that he was going to direct. It was a surreal experience. Every 20 minutes I wondered if he wanted to take a break, but he was ready to keep going. He was enjoying himself so much." Talking about signing the film, Aditya says it wasn't something that he needed to contemplate about. "There was no question in my mind about joining this journey. I would have given my left arm to be a part of it. This is my second movie with Vishesh Films. The first project with them changed my life, so I don't take this lightly and am honoured to be a part of it."