 »   »   »  Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Review: Live Audience Updates On Sanjay Dutt-Jimmy Shergill Starrer

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 featuring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh will be releasing today and we're here with the live audience reaction from the media screening. Going by the reaction, one can assume that film failed to leave a long-lasting impression on the viewers. Check out the live reaction from the theatres right here, right now.
manishalakhe @manishalakhe
"#QuickReview watched #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 it should have been called #Sanju2 Apart from jimmy shergill, everyone looked like they were auditioning for Ramsay Bros Saamri (puarana mandir)." [sic]
Rajat jakhotiya @JakhotiyaRajat
"#SahebBiwiAurGangster3Review One Word DISAPPOINTING NO LOGIC NO STORY NO MUSIC NO ACTING IN SHORT NOTHING IS THERE IN MOVIE. AM SHOCK HOW @duttsanjay SAID YES TO DO THESE ROLE N FILM #SahebBiwiAurGangster3. Star- 🌟/5 #RJRating." [sic]
Altaaf Shaikh @altaafshaikh
"Intriguing ⭐#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 is Interesting & Entertaining.. Full of Love, Hate & Politics. Impressed by #MahieGill #JimmySheirgill .. welcome #SanjayDutt #ChitrangadaSingh beautiful.. Well Done #TigmanshuDhulia. Dialogue's are Amazing.." [sic]
Rohitvarma @AAMIRCRAZE
"#sahebbiwiaurgangster3 Really surprised why Sanjay Dutt is doing these kind of movies.. Bhoomi and now this.. Not again Sanju baba..." [sic]
KRKBOXOFFIC @KRKBoxOffice
"We are only 2 people in 300 seater theatre to watch film #SahebBiwiAurGangster3! Means film can not get more than 10% opening in India tomorrow. And it is proof that Sanjay Dutt's popularity is not increased after super hit #Sanju! Sanju is hit just coz of Raju Hirani and Ranbir!" [sic]
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is an action crime thriller film. Rahul Mittra has bankrolled the film under his banner Brandsmith Motion Pictures. The movie has got an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.20 hours.