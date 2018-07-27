 »   »   »  Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Review: Live Audience Updates On Sanjay Dutt-Jimmy Shergill Starrer

manishalakhe‏ @manishalakhe

"#QuickReview watched #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 it should have been called #Sanju2 Apart from jimmy shergill, everyone looked like they were auditioning for Ramsay Bros Saamri (puarana mandir)." [sic]

Rajat jakhotiya @JakhotiyaRajat

"#SahebBiwiAurGangster3Review One Word DISAPPOINTING NO LOGIC NO STORY NO MUSIC NO ACTING IN SHORT NOTHING IS THERE IN MOVIE. AM SHOCK HOW @duttsanjay SAID YES TO DO THESE ROLE N FILM #SahebBiwiAurGangster3. Star- 🌟/5 #RJRating." [sic]

Altaaf Shaikh @altaafshaikh

"Intriguing ⭐#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 is Interesting & Entertaining.. Full of Love, Hate & Politics. Impressed by #MahieGill #JimmySheirgill .. welcome #SanjayDutt #ChitrangadaSingh beautiful.. Well Done #TigmanshuDhulia. Dialogue's are Amazing.." [sic]

Rohitvarma @AAMIRCRAZE

"#sahebbiwiaurgangster3 Really surprised why Sanjay Dutt is doing these kind of movies.. Bhoomi and now this.. Not again Sanju baba..." [sic]

KRKBOXOFFIC @KRKBoxOffice

"We are only 2 people in 300 seater theatre to watch film #SahebBiwiAurGangster3! Means film can not get more than 10% opening in India tomorrow. And it is proof that Sanjay Dutt's popularity is not increased after super hit #Sanju! Sanju is hit just coz of Raju Hirani and Ranbir!" [sic]