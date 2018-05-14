 »   »   » Sai Kumar's Prasthanam Gets A Hindi Remake; To Star Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal & Amyra Dastur!

Here's What Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal & Amyra Dastur Are Playing In This Film

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main lead, playing Loki, the patriarch of a powerful political dynasty. Ali Fazal will be essaying the role of Munnabhai actor's son, whereas Amyra Dastur is all set to play Ali's love interest.

Look Who Is Calling The Shots!

The Bollywood remake will be directed by Telugu filmmaker Deva Katta who had also helmed the original film. There will be certain changes in the script as he's catering to a pan-India audience.

There's A Small Change

The political drama whose title has also been retained with a small change in the spelling -it' will be called, 'Prasthaanam'.

Prasthanam Was A Huge Hit Down The South

The Telugu film, starring Sai Kumar, revolved around a young man belonging to a powerful political family who wants to expose the network between politicians and businessmen. The film was a huge blockbuster and even won 3 Filmfare award down South.

Sanjay Dons The Producer's Hat

Prasthaanam marks the return of Sanjay Dutt to production after 7 years, following his last stint with David Dhawan's Rascals in 2011.