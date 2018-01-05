 »   »   » Hunterrr Actress Sai Tamhankar Has A Drastic Transformation! Talks About Fitness

Sai Tamhankar, who starrer in films such as Hunterrr and Ghajini, has a drastic makeover by reliougsly following a fitness routine and working out at the gym really hard. She shared her well-toned body on Twitter and man, she looks way too hot!
She opened up by saying to HT, "I always wanted to see if I would be able to achieve something if I decided to do it. So, I set a goal and I am glad I have been able to meet it."
On Her Fitness Regime
"I really worked very hard. I would work out for two hours everyday and follow a strict diet (mostly protein). Having said that, you need to follow some mental exercises too."
Physical & Mental State
"It is not only about physical training, but also about developing your mental state. You have to learn to be calm and stay focused," said Sai Tamhankar to HT.
Be Disciplined
"It is a task and you have to lead a disciplined life, which includes fixed hours of sleep and the like."
Sweet Tooth
"I don't enjoy sweets and I am a sucker for poli-bhaji (home-cooked chapati and vegetables), so in a way, the diet wasn't difficult to achieve."
Was This For A Movie?
"I can't say if it's for a new film, because I did it for myself. I've wanted to see myself in a shape like this for a long time."