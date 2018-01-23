 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan & R Madhavan In One Frame After 17 Years? This Might Just Happen; Read Details

Ask any 90s kid about Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and they will tell you their fond memories about that flick. Be it Madhavan- Dia Mirza's dreamy romance or the blockbuster songs, the film still gives us plenty of nostalgic bytes even today.
The film had Madhavan and Saif play competitors in love and now rumours are rife that we might get to see them sharing screen space again after 17 years. Want to know more details? Then scroll down to read more...
Madhavan & Saif To Reunite For An Aanand L. Rai Production Film
As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan are re-uniting after 17 years for an Aanand L Rai production. The film is touted to be a historical and will be helmed by Navdeep Singh.
It's A Period Film
The tabloid further added, "The shoot kicks off in Rajasthan, where the story is set, in the first week of February. Since it's a period film, Saif and Madhavan will be training in sword-fighting and horse-riding. They will require a lot of prosthetics and the team has been working on their look for a long time. Last week, there was a final look test in Mumbai and the film is ready to roll now."
Guess Who Is The Leading Lady?
There are speculations doing the rounds that Zoya Hussain who made her debut with Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz has been signed as the female lead.
In Other News
Saif was last in Akshat Verma's directorial debut with Kalakaandi and will be next seen in Baazaar. On the other hand, Madhavan is all set to sashay in the digital space with Amazon Prime's upoming web-series Breathe which is said to be India's first medical thriller web-series.