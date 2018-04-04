 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan Loses His Temper At Jodhpur Airport; Threatens To Slap His Driver

Saif Ali Khan misbehaves with Driver; Watch Video | Filmibeat

Ahead of the verdict by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu left for the Rajasthan city from Mumbai this morning. The three actors did not speak to media personnel waiting outside the Mumbai airport while they left from here.

Much to everyone's surprise, when Saif stepped out of the Jodhpur airport media surrounded his car and started asking questions about the case. Seeing the media, Saif lost his temper and he threatened the driver that he would slap him if the latter doesn't shut the car's window.

In a video shared by ANI on their Twitter page, Saif can be heard/seen saying to his driver, "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek".

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Salman Khan arrived in Mumbai in the early hours today from Abu Dhabi where he has been shooting for his upcoming film, Race 3 along with Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

After arriving, he went to his house and left for Jodhpur along with his sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

The Jodhpur court will announce the verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against Salman Khan tomorrow. Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film, are the co-accused in the case. Salman Khan, 52, had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he had been "framed".