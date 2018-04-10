 »   »   » Saif Ali Khan On His Spat With Salman Khan: Differences That’ve Come Up, Remain Between Him And Me

Related Articles
Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan used to be really close pals. They did a film Hum Saath Saath Hain and audience loved their bromance in the film. However, things couldn't stay same between them, reasons best known to them and rumours have been always rife that there's cold war brewing between the two Khans.
We came across a couple of years old interview of Saif Ali Khan, where he had admitted that indeed there used to be 'differences' between them and only these two know about the same. Interestingly, some of the 'Bhai' fans are also claiming that apparently, after this 'blackbuck' saga, things turned sour between the duos.
On that note, have a look at this old interview of Saif Ali Khan, given to Times Of India.
Saif: I Hadn’t Spoken To Salman For The Longest Time
In 2015, Salman had invited Saif for the special screening of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which also casted Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. When Saif was asked if Salman invited him because of Kareena, he had said, "I hope not. Salman, I know, would not do anything just for the sake of it. I have known him longer than I have known Kareena."
He Further Added..
"So I would hope that our equation is not dependent on her and I felt very nice about it. I have always had the highest respect and love for Salman. I hadn't spoken to him for the longest time and was very happy to hear from him," had said Saif Ali Khan.
Saif On His Equation With Salman
"He is someone I have known for a very long time and was the No.1 star when I had thought of joining movies. He is someone I just respect and look up to. I will always look up to him for many reasons. Public reasons, private reasons. We have done films and shows together."
Saif On His Differences With Salman
"Over time, there have been some differences that have come up, which him and I best know about and that will always remain between him and me only. He is someone I have worked with, spent a lot of time with and he is someone I greatly admire as a brother. And that will never change."
Cut To Present..
Salman Khan, who was granted bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case after spending two days in a Jodhpur jail cell, today thanked fans and supporters for standing by him.
‘Tears Of Gratitude’
"Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless," Salman Khan wrote in a brief tweet.
‘Swag Se Swagat’ On Salman’s Homecoming
The actor has a massive fan following and many of his supporters have backed him, ignoring his various run-ins with the law. While he was imprisoned, scores of fans kept vigil outside the jail premises and his home in Mumbai.
Salman, who flew back to Mumbai in a private plane and reached Mumbai late evening on Saturday, was met by crowds outside his apartment waiting to give him a hero's welcome, bursting crackers and dancing to the chants of "Swag Se Karenge Salman Ka Swagat".
