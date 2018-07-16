 »   »   »  Saif Ali Khan To Play A Naga Sadhu In His Next! Read Details

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the movie Chef that bombed at the office, is all set to play the role of a Naga Sadhu in the upcoming period drama Hunter. The movie is set in the year 1780 and Saif revealed that he even pierced his ears and grew his hair long for the role. He opened up to TOI by saying, "My character is a failed Naga Sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge. The film is a drama set in Rajasthan. I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot."

He further commented, "It bothered me throughout summer when I was shooting in Rajasthan's sweltering heat. It took me 40 minutes to two hours sometimes to just get into hair and make-up for the part."

Saif gave out a few more details about the movie and said, "I've always felt that there is one entity that is giving me things that I don't deserve. That's how I feel for the role, also. It's too good to be true and it's a complete experience. And though it takes ridiculous two hours of make-up and hair, it's like the journey of a character in a Westerner (a Western film), who goes into another space all together with his experiences. It's so fulfilling to watch old forts in Rajasthan come alive because of these shoots."

Also, if you remember a few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan was seen playing gully cricket in Rajasthan and Kareena Kapoor & Taimur were cheering for him. Now we know why Saif was in Rajasthan, he was there shooting for his upcoming movie Hunter. It's good to see even Saif Ali Khan getting into the period drama bandwagon, folks!

