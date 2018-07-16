English
 »   »   »  Saif Ali Khan To Play A Naga Sadhu In His Next! Read Details

Saif Ali Khan To Play A Naga Sadhu In His Next! Read Details

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the movie Chef that bombed at the office, is all set to play the role of a Naga Sadhu in the upcoming period drama Hunter. The movie is set in the year 1780 and Saif revealed that he even pierced his ears and grew his hair long for the role. He opened up to TOI by saying, "My character is a failed Naga Sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge. The film is a drama set in Rajasthan. I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot."

    Also Read: Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request

    He further commented, "It bothered me throughout summer when I was shooting in Rajasthan's sweltering heat. It took me 40 minutes to two hours sometimes to just get into hair and make-up for the part."

    Saif Ali Khan Denim

    Saif gave out a few more details about the movie and said, "I've always felt that there is one entity that is giving me things that I don't deserve. That's how I feel for the role, also. It's too good to be true and it's a complete experience. And though it takes ridiculous two hours of make-up and hair, it's like the journey of a character in a Westerner (a Western film), who goes into another space all together with his experiences. It's so fulfilling to watch old forts in Rajasthan come alive because of these shoots."

    Also, if you remember a few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan was seen playing gully cricket in Rajasthan and Kareena Kapoor & Taimur were cheering for him. Now we know why Saif was in Rajasthan, he was there shooting for his upcoming movie Hunter. It's good to see even Saif Ali Khan getting into the period drama bandwagon, folks!

    Also Read: 10 Important Things Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Failed To Show In Sanjay Dutt's Life!

    Read more about: saif ali khan chef kareena kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue