 »   »   »  #MeToo: Saif Ali Khan Will Punch Anyone In The Face Who Misbehaves With Daughter Sara Ali Khan

What Will Be Saif's Reaction If Someone Ill-Treats His Daughter Sara?

To this, the doting father said, "If someone asks my daughter to come to see him at Madh Island, I will go with her and punch that man in the face."

'Every Girl Should Have That Kind Of Security'

He further added, "If she tells me this guy said this to me, he will then be fighting me in the court. I am sorry, but that's my reaction to it. He wouldn't dare do it again. Every girl should have that kind of security."

Saif's #MeToo Story

The actor revealed while speaking to PTI, "I have also been harassed in my career, not sexually, but I have been harassed 25 years ago and I am still angry about it. Most people don't understand other people. It is very difficult to understand other people's pain. I don't want to talk about it because I am not important today. Even when I think about what happened with me I still get angry. Today, we have to look after women."

'We Also Need To Be Careful To Not React Too Quickly'

Speaking about the #MeToo movement, Saif had earlier told Pinkvilla, "I think a lot of terrible things have happened to a lot of women and it's very brave of them to come out and name the people who have molested and harassed them. I hope this leads to a complete change in attitude to what is ok and not ok concerning behaviour to the opposite sex. We also need to be careful to not react too quickly and in a knee jerk fashion We need to listen, absorb everything, and decide what is the right thing to do."