 »   »   »  Saina Nehwal Biopic: Shraddha Kapoor Nails The Look Of The Ace Badminton Player!

Shraddha Kapoor has begun shooting for the biopic on badminton champion Naina Sehwal which is helmed by Amol Gupta. This morning, the makers revealed from first look from the film and boy, the actress looks a splitting image of Saina. Don't believe us? Then see it for yourself-

Dressed in a red t-shirt and black skirt, she is seen with a badminton in her hand and mole on her left cheek just like Saina.



Shraddha who has been practising for months including many 6am training sessions while juggling other commitments says, "I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina's journey itself is so interesting - right from her misses to her injuries and victories. I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring."



Last year, Shraddha had even met Saina's parents when she visited her residence. Speaking about it, she told IANS, "Saina's parents gave lots of love to me and they treated me like a family when I visited their home, so, it felt really nice to see them here."



Later when Shraddha started shooting for the film, Saina's parents visited the sets as well. The actress was quoted as saying, "When Saina's parents came here to visit us, then it felt like my parents had visited us on the film set. I feel very lucky to be part of this film and to be seating along with these respected people."



The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. Meanwhile, what do you folks think about Shraddha's first look from the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

