 »   »   »  Saira Banu Tweets Her 'Personal Favourite' Photo With Dilip Kumar On Their 52nd Wedding Anniversary

Yesterday, Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. The veteran actor returned back home after being treated in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for recurrent pneumonia. His wife, Saira Banu, who often operates his Twitter handle, sent out the sweetest message for the legendary actor on their special day and also thanked fans for sending good wishes.

She tweeted, "My Kohinoor, my sahab, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan" - Saira Banu wrote: "I can't thank enough - the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today, attaching a personal fav."

To make it even more memorable, the actress also attached a priceless piece of throwback photo, featuring herself along with Dilip Kumar, to the tweet.

On Thursday evening, Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted that the actor has been advised 'complete rest' upon his return home. Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday night, the morning after which, the hospital told PTI, "He (Dilip Kumar) is stable now. There is nothing to worry about.

In the past few years, Dilip Kumar has been frequenting the hospital several times and has had visitors like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra checking up on him.His wife often shares health updates about the actor on his Twitter account and thanks fans and well-wishers for their prayers.

Recently, there were reports claiming the actor is unable to recognize his acquaintances and close ones which Banu rubbished and told PTI, "Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort."