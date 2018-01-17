 »   »   » Saiyami Kher Talks About What Keeps Her Strong, Fit, & Running! Read Details

Saiyami Kher debuted in Bollywood in the film Mirzya alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor in 2016, but sadly the film didn't fare well at the box office and that has left the actress with little opportunites ahead. However, she opened up about her fitness regime and talked about how much she enjoys running. She said to DNA,
"Running has always been an integral part of my training besides the sports that I keep playing often." Many people would start with a half marathon and then think of doing a full marathon, but Saiyami Kher thinks differently.
How She Started
"I started training for it while shooting for Mirzya in August in Ladakh, before I ran in January."
Running Girl
"While I used to run an average of eight to 10 kilometres in Mumbai, when I was in Ladakh, I used to run after shoot and obviously, because of low oxygen, I used to struggle and run only for three to four kilometres."
Running Tips
"When I came back to Mumbai, I immediately started running for 16-18 kilometres without a problem. That is what altitude training does to your body," said Saiyami Kher.
Be Stong
So runnig long distances keeps Saiyami Kher strong, fit and healthy and that also helps in keeping her body in perfect shape.
Taking Help
Saiyami Kher took help from her friend Shyamal Vallabhji, a physiotherapist and a marathon runner, to push her to follow new set of goals and chart her progress.
Running Comes First
No matter which part of the world Saiyami Kher goes, she makes sure she runs long distances always.
She's An Inspiration
Saiyami Kher is an inspiration to several women out there who want to be fit and strong.