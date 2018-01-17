 »   »   » Saiyami Kher Talks About What Keeps Her Strong, Fit, & Running! Read Details

Saiyami Kher debuted in Bollywood in the film Mirzya alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor in 2016, but sadly the film didn't fare well at the box office and that has left the actress with little opportunites ahead. However, she opened up about her fitness regime and talked about how much she enjoys running. She said to DNA,

"Running has always been an integral part of my training besides the sports that I keep playing often." Many people would start with a half marathon and then think of doing a full marathon, but Saiyami Kher thinks differently.

