 Sajid Khan Asked Me About My B**bs; Told Me To Strip For Him: 'Ungli' Actress Rachel White

Sajid Khan Asked Me About My B**bs; Told Me To Strip For Him: 'Ungli' Actress Rachel White

By
    After assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay, model-actress Rachel White who starred opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Ungli' has named and shamed filmmaker Sajid Khan for sexually harassing her when she went to meet him to audition for 'Humshakals'. The actress alleged that the filmmaker asked her to strip for him because there were bikini scenes in the film.

    Sharing her #MeToo moment on Twitter, Rachel narrated Sajid's disgusting behaviour and lent her support to Saloni and Karishma.

    Sajid Asked Rachel To Meet Him At His House

    Rachel tweeted, "I believe you @redheadchopra I was sent by my agency then to meet Sajid Khan during Humshakals. Right after my agency told me about the meeting Sajid called me within the next 5 mins and said the meeting would be at his house opp iskon Juhu."

    'It Was His Bedroom'

    "I said I was not comfortable meeting at home and to that he said "don't worry I live with my mom and she'll be around" I felt reassured and agreed. When I went to his house the maid directed me to his room and the drawing room was empty!! It was his bedroom."

    'He Was Directly Staring At Me'

    "I stood like an idiot in one corner of the bedroom wondering where to sit and he was on one side on the treadmill. I clearly rem this episode. When he saw me walk in he goes "pls come this side" all smiling . I walk up towards the treadmill . He was directly staring down at me."

    'He Asked Me To Strip For Him'

    "After that he asks me to strip for him bcoz there were scenes in a bikini and he needed to see how I looked. I replied saying "there are pics of me in bikinis sent to u,I think that should good for u" n wen he insisted I said "I'm ready to parade ur office in a binkini nt at home."

    'He Asked Me To Seduce Him In 5 Mins & The Role Was Mine'

    Finally he goes "listen no one has a problem with these things" (and obviously named people) and that if I could seduce him in 5 mins the role was mine.
    How this ended was me saying that I didn't come mentally prepared for this and I left his house!

    Rachel further tweeted, " So yeah believe you with ur story. And I told u mine so that more people can believe you and stop making women look like attention seekers."

