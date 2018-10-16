 »   »   »  Sajid Khan Calls Himself A Dog! 'I Was Treating Women Badly; Have Cheated Like Most Of The Guys Do'

Sajid Calls Himself A 'Dog'

Sajid can be heard as saying, "In an out of so many relationships that I have learnt that I was a big dog in my twenties. I'm telling you na, I was a very 'kamina' aadmi. Seriously, in my twenties." [sic]

He Continues..

"I have broken a lot of hearts. I have lied. I have cheated and deceived like most of the guys do. But I was on a television and I was getting successful. I was treating women very badly."

Sajid Openly Says He Had Mistreated With All The Good Girls In His Life

"All the nice girls in my life, I have treated them very bad in my twenties. In my thirty somewhere, I started concentrating on my film-making. so, when you start making films, you don't mentally start getting attracted to women. That doesn't mean you get attracted to men [laughs].

Sajid Further Added..

"But you only start thinking about the film. It becomes like a big responsibility and I am sure every normal film-maker will agree with me. Now, I think, in my forties, I am very happy the way I am."

Sajid Was Slammed By Dia Mirza & Bipasha Basu

While speaking to India Today, Dia Mirza told, "I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking.

I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace."

Bipasha Exposed Sajid As Well!

Bipasha, who worked with Sajid on 2014 film Humshakals, said though she never faced harassment at the hands of the director, she always found his behaviour towards women rude.

"I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout... But nothing of that sort happened with me... It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me on set- he cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls."

Bipasha Had Further Added..

"I was told by all not to say anything to him and stoop to his level- so I quietly finished my work as a professional and explained my stance to the producers, that I couldn't associate myself with this film anymore as I could lose my temper any moment," she posted on Twitter.