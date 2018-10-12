 »   »   »  Sajid Khan Responds To Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says We Shouldn't Judge Until The Truth Is Out

Here's What Sajid Khan Tweeted...

Sajid Khan's tweet is very vague and it looks like he's forcing people not to talk about his ordeals "till the truth is out." The question here is, if he has his version of the truth, then why isn't he telling it?



Sajid Khan Was Kicked Out Of Housefull 4 By Sajid Nadiadwala & Akshay Kumar

"Housefull 4 is a big film and a franchise that is very dear to Sajid Nadiadwala. He didn't want to hamper it or tarnish it by anyway. Both he and Akshay didn't want to trivialise the ongoing debate and push it under the carpet. Hence the decision was taken that Sajid will be asked to leave the film," said a source to Bollywoodlife.



Twitterati Lash Out At Sajid Khan

Also, Twitterati lashed out at Sajid Khan for his vague response towards the sexual harassment allegations and called out his high-headedness on how he responded regarding the issue. Some of them even stated that he should be behind bars for all the wrongdoings that he has done to these women.



Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Speak Out!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter by saying that they're appalled by Sajid Khan's behaviour against women and urged everyone who are working in Housefull 4 to take a stand against him.

