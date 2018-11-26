 »   »   »  SHOCKER! Was Sajid Khan RUDE & VULGAR Towards Deepika Padukone Or Jiah Khan During Housefull Shoot?

Bhupathi Said Lara Had Opened Up About The Incident Before Their Marriage

"When we were dating she was shooting for 'Housefull' and we were in London at that time. She would come home and her closest friend was her hair dresser and they both would be complaining about how one of her co-stars was being treated by the director. Rude and vulgar," he said.

Bhupati Had Called Lara 'Complicit'

Bhupathi recalled he told the actor how 'all four of you', who were working in the film, were complicit in enabling Sajid's behaviour.

"I told her you guys are all complicit, all the four of you who were in the film (and) were listening to what he was saying and not telling him it's not ok. So at some level you guys are complicit and she agreed," he said.

To which, Barkha said it would have been difficult to take on Sajid as people's work depended on him and that is a coercive environment which makes it difficult for women to speak up as they would lose work.

Bhupathi said he understands the film fraternity functions in a different way but it does not justify one brushing off something as serious as indecent behaviour.

Bhupati Says Sports Industry Doesn't Work Like Film Industry

"I come from the sports industry where we think differently. In sports, the cream always rises to the top. If you're good at what you do, you are going to win matches and get results."

"Obviously the film industry is different. If the fraternity decides to ostracise you, you don't get work. But I don't think it's good enough reason to let things like these slide," he concluded.