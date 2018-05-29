 »   »   »  Salman Khan & 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai' Actor Aasif Sheikh Reunite After 12 Years For Bharat!

After ace comedian Sunil Grover, Ali Abbas Zafar, Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar have roped in Aasif Sheikh, popularly known as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

Aasif has earlier worked with Salman in Karan Arjun, Bandhan, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Auzaarand Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar.



Ali Abbas Zafar shares, "We are very excited to work with Aasif, he has brilliant comic timing and his popularity on TV is phenomenal, looking forward to work with him".



"I have only three friends, and Atul is one of them, so I was more than happy to be a part of this film. Also, I really like Ali Abbas Zafar as a director and I can't wait to collaborate with Salman again. I am playing his sister's husband in the film who always delivers these one-liners and there is a big time span that we cover together. I have known Salman since his Maine Pyar Kiya days. He is a very special person," says Aasif, adding that he has been discussing his character with Ali to make it more interesting. "I will not disappoint you," he promises.



Aasif was last seen in Kader Kashmiri's 2016 film Aman Ke Farishtey. Prod him on why he hasn't been taking up more films and he says, "I have been getting offers, but something should interest me, and my focus presently is on my TV show. It caters to people from ages 4 to 80. In fact, just a few days ago, while I was waiting in my car for the signal to turn green, a young boy of about four from the car next to mine called out to me by my character's name - Vibhu. The show has given me fame, name and money too and I don't want to lose out on it for just anything. However, Bharat is special, and I can't wait to start work on it," smiles Aasif, sharing one of the memorable incidents while working with Salman on a previous film.



"Whenever I shoot with him, I invariably end up in his vanity van for a chat. I remember one day, a big star had come to meet Salman, so I told him I'll go out, but he insisted that I stay put as I am his friend too. He is a great human being and hasn't changed at all over the years," Aasif signs off.



Bharat will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.



Bharat will also star Priyanka Chopra alongside Salman Khan.



The film also has a cast comprising of Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.



Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.



