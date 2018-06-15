 »   »   »  Salman Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Ugly Spat Causes A Major Financial Loss For Boney Kapoor!

Salman Opts Out Of No Entry 2

At a recent media interaction, Salman Khan made it pretty clear that he won't be doing Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 and said, "There is no No Entry or Wanted sequel happening. I am doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan."

Boney Kapoor Sounds Upset

When Mid-Day contacted Boney Kapoor about this, he said, "You have already heard it from Salman, so you should go with his word. I don't want to comment on this further."

A Financial Loss?

Apparently, Boney Kapoor wanted to cash in on Salman's stardom. If we are to go by Salman's recent statement, Boney Kapor might ditch the idea of producing No Entry 2 because it won't make as great impact, as he wanted only Salman for the movie!

But Boney’s Equation With Arjun Is Unaffected By All This

If you're wondering that Boney would be miffed with Arjun, then let us tell you that on professional front, Boney might be not at a very good place but his personal life is getting back on track owing to Arjun-Anshula's constant love and support.

Boney To Live With His All Four Children Under One Roof

"Arjun and Anshula will soon be moving in with Janhvi and Khushi into one house. The only problem is, which house? Arjun wants his father, Boney and his two stepsisters, Janhvi and Khushi, to shift to his current residence where he stays with Anshula. But Boney's mother wants the entire family to be united under one roof, the roof of Boney's parental home," a leading daily quoted a source as saying.

Boney Is Trying To Find Peace

When asked about the same, he said, "I am here in London with my three daughters, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi. My son, Arjun, was here too. But he has gone back to Mumbai now. Yes, we're all together as a family. This gives me some comfort," said Boney.

Time To Comment!

Coming back to No Entry sequel, do you think Boney Kapoor should go ahead with the project with another actor or he should just drop the idea as Salman has backed out? Let us know in the comments section below!