 »   »   »  Salman Khan Asked Bobby Deol 'Shirt Utarega?' While Offering Him Race 3; Nope We Ain't Kidding!

Those who have been missing Bobby Deol on the big screen need not have to wait longer because the actor will be back in action in Salman Khan's Race 3. While we cannot stop drooling over Salman Khan and Bobby Deol, both shirtless, making an entry together in the film's trailer, there is an interesting or should we say rather funny story about how Bobby Deol became a part of this multistarrer.
Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, Bobby Deol revealed how he was offered a role in Race 3 and his experience of meeting the superstar ahead of the film-
Salman's Phone Call To Bobby
Recalling how Salman called him up, Bobby said, " One day, Salman called me and said, 'Mamu, shirt utarega?' I told him I am ready to do whatever he wants me to."
When A Jittery Bobby Deol Excused Himself To Go To The Loo
He further revealed, "The next day, he invited me over for lunch. I was incredibly nervous. In fact, before I sat down to have the meal with Salman, I excused myself to go to the washroom and I was so nervous that I couldn't even find the tap."
Bobby Is Glad To Have Found A Strong Support In Salman
Bobby said, "Salman called me at a time when I was focusing on my career again. I am hungry for more work and hopefully, things will turn around."
On His Amazing Transformation For Race 3
He told the tabloid, " After Salman Khan made me realise that I should take better care of my body, I started training with Prashant Sawant. Once I signed Race 3, I was training with Salman's fitness coach [Rakesh Udiyar] and his assistant, Prajwal."
Salman Khan Is An Inspiration For Bobby
Earlier in an interview with DNA. Bobby said, "He (Salman Khan) is truly an inspiration. He believed in me and made me understand that I should take better care of my body. I've put my life and soul to get the best physique I can for the film. This industry is ruled by perception and I'm happy that the transformation has changed everyone's outlook towards me."
Bobby Deol Is Now Body Deol
In fact at the trailer launch of Race 3, Salman was seen pulling Bobby's leg by saying, "Bobby Deol is now Body Deol."
Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 has an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The film is slated to release on 15th June 2018.
