 »   »   » Salman Khan Bail Hearing: Lawyers Prepare 51 Page Argument, To Argue Eyewitness Account Not Reliable

Salman Khan to spent 1 more day in Jail, hearing on Bail Plea postponed again | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years in prison for killing two blackbucks during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998 and a fine of Rs 10,000 was levied on the actor. He had to spend the whole night at the Jodhpur jail barrack no 2 and was also given prisoner's number 160.

The bail hearing for Salman Khan begins today and his lawyers have prepared a 51 page argument trying to discredit the eyewitness reports and claim that Salman Khan is being punished due to his celebrity status. The team of lawyers are going to question the eyewitness Poonam Chand's credibility and argue that his statements are false as he was 2 kilometres away when the shots were fired and it's impossible for him to reach the location within minutes to see who actually shot the blackbucks.

5-year Jail Term Is Too Harsh! The defence lawyers will also put their point across stating that a 5-year jail term for Salman Khan is too harsh. Totally Prepared For The Worst The lawyers are prepared for the worst and if the court denies bail to Salman Khan, they'll immediately seek bail to the High Court and fight the case from there. Prepared For The Best As Well! The lawyers are confident that their argument will grant Salman Khan bail and the actor will then fly to Mumbai. Bail Judgement Day In case the court denies bail to Salman Khan or even extends the hearing date, Salman Khan will have to spend 3 more nights in jail as the court is shut on the weekends.