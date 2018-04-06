 »   »   » Salman Khan's Bail Plea To Be Delivered Tomorrow, He'll Spend Another Day & Night In Jail

Salman Khan to spent 1 more day in Jail, hearing on Bail Plea postponed again | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan's bail plea began sharp at 10:30 am at the Jodhpur District Sessions Court and his lawyers presented their defence and in just about an hour around 11:20 am, the court reserved the order and concluded that the bail verdict will be read out tomorrow on Saturday April 7, 2018. So now Salman Khan will have to spend the whole day and night at the Jodhpur prison.

Salman Khan's lawyers were said to be "disappointed" by the order as they wanted to grant bail for their client today under all circumstances as the risk of him staying in prison for the weekend was high. Salman's lawyer Mahesh Bora explained, "The case has been argued. It has been posted for tomorrow. We argued that the circumstances relied upon by the trial court were already discarded by the Rajasthan High Court. Arguments are over, only the order will be read out tomorrow."

Lawyers Have Put Their Points Across! As per Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora, the team has put their arguments across and the judge will deliver the verdict tomorrow. Bail Or No Bail? If the Jodhpur District Sessions Court decide not to grant bail for Salman Khan tomorrow, the actor will have to spend the whole weekend in jail. Monday Would Be A New Start! In case the court denies bail to Salman Khan, the lawyers can approach the Jodhpur High Court, but that can be done only on Monday, forcing the actor for 3 more nights in jail. ANI’s Tweet ANI sent out a tweet by saying, "Jodhpur Court reserves order till tomorrow on #SalmanKhan's bail plea #BlackBuckPoachingCase."