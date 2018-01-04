 »   »   » Salman Khan BEATS Aamir Khan Hands Down In This One!

Aamir Khan's Dangal ended up being a massive box office hit in China, and the film made significant collections in Fiji as well. Also, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai beat Dangal in Fiji in terms of box office collections and is now the highest grossing Bollywood film in the country.
While Aamir Khan's Dangal made Fiji $ 343,262, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai made Fiji $ 392,502 and counting! Looks like Salman Khan is the King of Box Office not only in India, but in Fiji as well. Check out the top 5 Bollywood films collections in Fiji below...
Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is the box office king in Fiji as it made Fiji $ 392,502 in a very short period of time.
Dangal
Aamir Khan starrer Dangal made Fiji $ 392,502 and is way behind Tiger Zinda Hai in terms of collection in the tiny island country.
Golmaal Again
The third in the list in terms of box office collection in Fiji Islands is Golmaal Again which made Fiji$ 339,907. Not bad!
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Salman Khan is back once again through Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 4th position in Fiji as the film made Fiji$ 321,723. Impressive!