 »   »   » Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case Final Hearing: Live Updates

Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000 was levied on the actor for killing two blackbucks on that fateful night of October 2, 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain at a village in Rajasthan. The case prolonged for two decades and now Salman's lawyers are doing everything they can to get him out of prison through bail.

The lawyers began another round of argument today sharp at 10:30 am and the judge is likely to deliver the verdict on Salman Khan.

11:10 am - The judge concluded that the verdict will be pronounced post lunch, confirmed Salman Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat.

10:40 am- Judge hearing the arguments from both the sides again and is likely to deliver the verdict.

10:20 am - Salman Khan's sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri arrive at the Jodhpur Court.

10:30 am - The lawyers begin their arguments right on time and both the sides are confident about their case.

10:00 am - Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi arrives at the Jodhpur Court amidst tight security.

