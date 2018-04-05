 »   »   » Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case Verdict: Live Updates

Salman Khan convicted in blackbuck case, Watch Public reaction | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while the other stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted. The quantum of punishment has not been delivered yet by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri and everyone are waiting with bated breath for the verdict.

As per the Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, a convict can face a minimum of one year to a maximum of six years in prison.

17:33 PM - Salman Khan will be lodged at barrack number 2 in Jodhpur jail the whole night.

16:55 PM - Film-maker Sajid Nadiadwala cancelled the success party of Baaghi 2 and headed to Jodhpur on learning about Salman Khan's court verdict. He had organised a party for Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani's film crossing the 100 crores mark at the box office and has now cancelled it.

16:54 PM - Salman Khan's lawyer Anand Desai releases a statement

Official statement by Salman Khan’s lawyers: pic.twitter.com/n9o5XQwTmS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) April 5, 2018

14:05 PM - The Jodhpur Court sentences Salman Khan to jail for 5 years and slaps a fine of Rs 10,000 on the actor.

12:30 PM - Twitterati responds to Salman Khan's conviction. While his supporters are sad and upset, the others are saying that justice is finally delivered.

12:05 PM - If the court sentences Salman Khan to less than three years in prison, he has all the rights to appeal for bail and also fight the case in the higher courts.

12:00 PM - If Salman Khan is sentenced to more than three years in jail, he'll have to spend the night at Jodhpur prison right from tonight.

11:40 AM - As per Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the convict can face a minimum of one year to a maximum of six years in prison.

11:35 AM - The court has not yet delivered the quantum of punishment to Salman Khan.

11:26 AM - Court convicts Salman Khan as guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

11:25 AM - The court acquits actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendra and Neelam Kothari in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

11:25 AM - The Jodhpur Court bars the media to enter the hall room and all the journalists have been asked to wait outside.

11:15 AM - Hearing of the blackbuck case begins and actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari walk into the court hall.