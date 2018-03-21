 »   »   » Salman Khan Calls Bobby Deol 'Main Man' In Race 3! Read Details

Salman Khan's cute REACTION when Anil Kapoor KISSES Bobby Deol; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

After introducing Sikander and Jessica, Salman Khan has now introduced the 'Main Man Yash' aka Bobby Deol from the Race 3 family. As promised by Salman Khan on Monday, the actor will be introducing the Race 3 family over the week, today the Superstar has taken to social media to introduce Bobby Deol's character Yash which he touts to be the Main Man.

Salman Khan shared the poster saying, "Yash : The Main Man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @thedeol @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial". Bobby Deol also shared the poster on social media. The actor said, "When Sikander calls you the main man! Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEid".



Director Remo D'Souza sharing the poster said, "We can all hear the main man roar @thedeol #Race3ThisEid". Producer Ramesh Taurani shared the poster saying, "The main. The man @thedeol #Race3ThisEid #Race3".



Anil Kapoor who has been a part of the earlier franchises shared the poster saying, "Give it up for the forever dedicated @thedeol aka Yash. #Race3ThisEid @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial".



Saqib Saleem who is making his entry in the Race 3 family too shared the poster saying, "Here's the man whose totally raising the bar @thedeol #Race3ThisEid #Race3". Bobby Deol has gone through an unbelievable makeover for the film. The actor had posted a picture showcasing his transformation which received a thumbs up from fans all over.



Race 3 will be taking the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch highers and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. There has been immense anticipation ever since the third instalment has been announced, the entry of Salman Khan has further elevated the excitement of the audience. It will be a treat for the audience to witness Salman Khan in an action avatar post the success of Tiger Zinda Hai.



Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the Race. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.



