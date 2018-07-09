English
 »   »   »  Unbelievable, Salman Khan Just Called Katrina Kaif ‘Baby’ & She Even Responded To It!

Unbelievable, Salman Khan Just Called Katrina Kaif ‘Baby’ & She Even Responded To It!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in the USA for their Dabangg Reloaded tour and will be seen performing at various cities all across the country. Their chemistry is looking stronger than ever lately and despite the duo split up after being in a relationship a few years ago, there was never bad blood between them and never took to mud slinging at any point. Also, during an Instagram Live story from a fan club page which is doing the rounds on social media, a lady asks Salman if he remembers her and stated that they met 12 years ago.

    Katrina Kaif immediately jumped in by saying that Salman has a poor memory and probably doesn't even remember his own birthday, and the room was filled with laughter. The lady in question further stated that it's her baby's birthday on July 15 and without missing a second, Salman Khan responded, "My baby's birthday is on July 16," which is, of course, Katrina Kaif's birthday and Katrina can be heard as saying, "Not this baby, that baby!" Check out the video at the bottom...

    Stronger Than Ever

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have starred in several movies together and have gone on tours a lot as well. Their press conferences are really fun to watch as Salman waits for an opportunity to crack jokes whenever possible, just like the way how he called Katrina 'baby'.

    The Dabangg Reloaded Tour Is Star Studded

    Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, stars such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Prabhudeva are a part of the Dabangg Reloaded tour as well.

    Dabangg From USA To Canada

    After covering a lot of cities in the USA, the Dabangg Reloaded tour will be held next in Canada and once again, will be touring a lot of cities there too.

    On The Work Front

    Coming back to Salman Khan's movies, his latest release Race 3 ended up making close to Rs 160 Crore at the box office. Expectations were huge on the movie, but it slowed down after the first weekend itself. Also, Salman is geared up for the shoot of his upcoming movie Bharat, and is paired alongside Priyanka Chopra.

    Salman Khan calls Katrina Kaif his Baby !!😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ My poor shipper heart melts down in a puddle !!❣️❣️❣️ What are these guys planning on doing to us ... I can’t handle their cuteness 😍😍 #katrinakaif #salmankhan #MashaAllah #salkat #babies #otp #forevertogether #inshallah #GetMarriedYouTwo ! So Salman obviously mixed up the date for Katrina’s birthday .. and made up for it by saying even his baby’s birthday is on July 16th !! Wait till a good quality video comes out because Salman basically just gave it away ... just like that ☺️☺️☺️💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞💕@katrinakaif @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @rezaparkview @jacquelinef143 #salmankhan #nehakakkar #neha #duskadum3 #singer #sunilgrover #kapilsharama #funny #indiandance #dancelovers #dance #race3 #beingsalmankhan #race3day #katrinakaif #jacquelinefernandez #salkat #picoftheday #videooftheday #followme #love #bollywoodlovers #bollywood #salmankhanrules

    A post shared by salman_khan 143 (@salman_khanfanforever) on Jul 6, 2018 at 4:21am PDT

    Read more about: shahrukh khan katrina kaif
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue