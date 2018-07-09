 »   »   »  Unbelievable, Salman Khan Just Called Katrina Kaif ‘Baby’ & She Even Responded To It!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in the USA for their Dabangg Reloaded tour and will be seen performing at various cities all across the country. Their chemistry is looking stronger than ever lately and despite the duo split up after being in a relationship a few years ago, there was never bad blood between them and never took to mud slinging at any point. Also, during an Instagram Live story from a fan club page which is doing the rounds on social media, a lady asks Salman if he remembers her and stated that they met 12 years ago.

Katrina Kaif immediately jumped in by saying that Salman has a poor memory and probably doesn't even remember his own birthday, and the room was filled with laughter. The lady in question further stated that it's her baby's birthday on July 15 and without missing a second, Salman Khan responded, "My baby's birthday is on July 16," which is, of course, Katrina Kaif's birthday and Katrina can be heard as saying, "Not this baby, that baby!" Check out the video at the bottom...

Stronger Than Ever Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have starred in several movies together and have gone on tours a lot as well. Their press conferences are really fun to watch as Salman waits for an opportunity to crack jokes whenever possible, just like the way how he called Katrina 'baby'. The Dabangg Reloaded Tour Is Star Studded Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, stars such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Prabhudeva are a part of the Dabangg Reloaded tour as well. Dabangg From USA To Canada After covering a lot of cities in the USA, the Dabangg Reloaded tour will be held next in Canada and once again, will be touring a lot of cities there too. On The Work Front Coming back to Salman Khan's movies, his latest release Race 3 ended up making close to Rs 160 Crore at the box office. Expectations were huge on the movie, but it slowed down after the first weekend itself. Also, Salman is geared up for the shoot of his upcoming movie Bharat, and is paired alongside Priyanka Chopra.