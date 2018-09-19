 »   »   »  Salman Khan Changes The Title Of Aayush Sharma's Loveratri To Loveyatri; New Poster Out!

Salman Khan announces Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain's Loveratri title to Loveyatri| FilmiBeat

Aayush Sharma is all geared up for his big debut. But even before its release, the film found itself in the midst of a controversy when a certain section of people expressed their displeasure over the film's title which was rhyming with Navratri, a popular festival in India. So much so that they even filed a petition in a court in Muzzafarpur and the court asked the police officials to file an FIR against the makers of Loveratri, including Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra Is Excited To Watch Thugs Of Hindostan For This Reason



Fearing unnecessary controversy, Salman has now changed the film's title to Loveyatri, captioning it as 'The Journey of Love'. Last night, the superstar took to his Instagram page to unveil the new poster, mentioning the new title.



Earlier, during the launch of Bigg Boss 12, Salman had said that the title of the film was beautiful, and he cannot comprehend why few people have a problem with it.



The superstar was quoted as saying, "Some people, I don't know who they are, have some problem with title of the film. It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character, like I played a sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in Sultan, I do it with a lot of respect. We are making the film with Navaratri in the backdrop. We have made this beautiful film celebrating the music, colour, love and the fun of festive season."



ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Like Aaradhya Getting Papped; Says, 'Let Her Grow Up & Decide'!



Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri marks the Bollywood debut of Warina Hussain. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 5th October.



Meanwhile, do you folks think it was right of Salman and the makers to change the title to Loveyatri? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

