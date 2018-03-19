 »   »   » Salman Khan's Co-star In Veergati, Pooja Dadwal Suffering From TB! Has No Money To Pay For Treatment

English
Salman Khan was paired alongside a young and promising actress named Pooja Dadwal in the film Veergati back in 1995, and the film ended up being one of Salman's biggest flops of all time. Pooja Dadwal was then seen only in a handful of movies before she completely vanished from the film industry and reports are out now that she's hospitalised due to Tuberculosis and has no money to pay for her own treatment.

"I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea," said Pooja Dadwal to Navbharat Times.

Veergati Actress Pooja Dadwal

Veergati actress Pooja Dadwal has been admitted at the Shivdi Hospital in Mumbai since 15 days now and is requesting people to help her pay the hospital bills.

A Sad State Of Affairs

A source opened up by saying that her husband and her in-laws abandoned Pooja Dadwal, as soon as they realised that she was suffering from Tuberculosis.

Pooja Dadwal's Health Condition

The source further revealed that Pooja Dadwal's health condition is deteriorating by the day and if no help is given at the right time now, it might be fatal.

Pooja Dadwal Contacted Salman Khan

Pooja Dadwal revealed that she tried contacting Salman Khan for financial help, but it all went in vain.

Casino Management In Goa

After Pooja Dadwal didn't find success in the film industry, she joined the Casino Management in Goa and was leading a normal life, until this tragedy struck her.

Lending A Helping Hand

We hope Salman Khan or any other Bollywood celebrity lend a helping hand to Pooja Dadwal and get her treated as soon as possible before it is too late.

(Photo Courtesy - Cineplex HD)

