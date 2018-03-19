 »   »   » Salman Khan's Co-star In Veergati, Pooja Dadwal Suffering From TB! Has No Money To Pay For Treatment

Related Articles
- Race 3 First Poster! Salman Khan Says 'Mera Naam Hai Sikander' & Drops A Major Hint About His Role
- EXCITING NEWS! Salman Khan Pens A Romantic Song For Race 3
- Salman Khan To Play A Villain In Race 3? Read Details
- My First Ever Meeting With Salman Khan Was Through Katrina Kaif: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Race 3! Salman Khan Begins The Countdown To The Film's Release By Revealing The Official Logo
- Aditya Narayan Accident Case: Singer Granted Bail; Trolls Say 'He Is Salman’s First Driving Student'
- Mental Hai Kya: Salman Khan MIFFED, Kareena Kapoor REJECTS Kangana Ranaut Starrer Owing To N*dity
- IT'S CONFIRMED! Prabhudheva To Direct Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 [READ DETAILS]
- Race 3: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Gear Up For A Party Anthem
- Salman Khan Spotted Having A Great Time At His Friends Wedding! View Pictures
- Salman Khan REFUSES To Promote Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle; Her TANTRUMS To Be Blamed?
- EXCITING! Salman Khan & Rekha To Reunite On Screen After 30 Years For This Film
Salman Khan was paired alongside a young and promising actress named Pooja Dadwal in the film Veergati back in 1995, and the film ended up being one of Salman's biggest flops of all time. Pooja Dadwal was then seen only in a handful of movies before she completely vanished from the film industry and reports are out now that she's hospitalised due to Tuberculosis and has no money to pay for her own treatment.
"I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea," said Pooja Dadwal to Navbharat Times.
Veergati Actress Pooja Dadwal
Veergati actress Pooja Dadwal has been admitted at the Shivdi Hospital in Mumbai since 15 days now and is requesting people to help her pay the hospital bills.
A Sad State Of Affairs
A source opened up by saying that her husband and her in-laws abandoned Pooja Dadwal, as soon as they realised that she was suffering from Tuberculosis.
Pooja Dadwal's Health Condition
The source further revealed that Pooja Dadwal's health condition is deteriorating by the day and if no help is given at the right time now, it might be fatal.
Pooja Dadwal Contacted Salman Khan
Pooja Dadwal revealed that she tried contacting Salman Khan for financial help, but it all went in vain.
Casino Management In Goa
After Pooja Dadwal didn't find success in the film industry, she joined the Casino Management in Goa and was leading a normal life, until this tragedy struck her.
Lending A Helping Hand
We hope Salman Khan or any other Bollywood celebrity lend a helping hand to Pooja Dadwal and get her treated as soon as possible before it is too late.
(Photo Courtesy - Cineplex HD)