Salman Khan’s Co-star Kunickaa Files Complaint Against Bishnoi Community For Posting Lewd Messages!

Posted By:
Salman Khan received bail on the Blackbuck Poaching Case and will begin shooting for the rest of the portions of Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. His 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' co-star Kunickaa Sadanand opened up by saying that she received death threats and lewd messages by the Bishnoi community for voicing her opinions on the matter and has now gone ahead and filed a police complaint. She even shared the screenshots of all the messages she received to the police.

Kunickaa opened up to Bombay Times by saying, "During television debates on the blackbuck poaching case, I was advocating that instead of punishing Salman, the Bishnoi community should use him as an example and not oppose the bail. Ideally, he should be made to do some work for the community, like breeding black bucks, adopting a jungle, etc."

Kunickaa Sadanand Further Commented!

"On one such panel discussion last week, I said that even Bishnois are hunters. I wanted to add that just like there are non-vegetarians in vegetarian communities, likewise but I was interrupted by the anchor."

Started Receiving Lewd Calls After The Interview!

"A person called Santosh Bishnoi called me and wanted me to apologise for what I had said on television and I agreed, as I had no proof about Bishnois being non-vegetarian; I had only heard about it from a man in Kota."

The Harassment Did Not Stop!

"However, the phone calls did not stop, there were messages on Facebook, too. They threatened to file a case against me. By then, I'd had enough and I posted a video online, apologising for my statement. I also talked about the harassment."

Kunickaa Went Ahead & Filed A Complaint!

"I filed a case under Section 507 against the Bishnoi community. I handed over all the details, including the numbers from which I received the calls, and screenshots of the lewd messages."

Invaded Her Privacy, Leaked Personal Details!

"They have leaked my address and phone numbers on social media and violated my privacy. I have got police protection, now it is up to them to take action."

Story first published: Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
