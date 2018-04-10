 »   »   » Salman Khan’s Co-star Kunickaa Files Complaint Against Bishnoi Community For Posting Lewd Messages!

Kunickaa Sadanand Further Commented!

"On one such panel discussion last week, I said that even Bishnois are hunters. I wanted to add that just like there are non-vegetarians in vegetarian communities, likewise but I was interrupted by the anchor."



Started Receiving Lewd Calls After The Interview!

"A person called Santosh Bishnoi called me and wanted me to apologise for what I had said on television and I agreed, as I had no proof about Bishnois being non-vegetarian; I had only heard about it from a man in Kota."



The Harassment Did Not Stop!

"However, the phone calls did not stop, there were messages on Facebook, too. They threatened to file a case against me. By then, I'd had enough and I posted a video online, apologising for my statement. I also talked about the harassment."



Kunickaa Went Ahead & Filed A Complaint!

"I filed a case under Section 507 against the Bishnoi community. I handed over all the details, including the numbers from which I received the calls, and screenshots of the lewd messages."



Invaded Her Privacy, Leaked Personal Details!

"They have leaked my address and phone numbers on social media and violated my privacy. I have got police protection, now it is up to them to take action."

