 »   »   » Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Convicted & Other Stars Acquitted, Sentence To Be Given Shortly

Salman Khan Found GUILTY in Jodhpur Blackbuck poaching case | FilmiBeat

The Jodhpur Court has convicted Salman Khan in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case and other actors such as Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted. The quantum of the sentence against Salman Khan has not been delivered yet and will be announced shortly.

As per Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the minimum punishment for a convict under the act is one year and the maximum punishment is six years in prison. Salman Khan was accused of shooting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain on October 2, 1998.

ANI released a report saying Salman Khan's lawyers are asking for probation and quoted lawyer NS Solanki as saying, "Argument on quantum of punishment is on. Salman Khan's counsels are praying for probation." NS Solanki revealed that Salman Khan was calm and composed when the verdict was announced and the other stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were happy that they were acquitted.

In case the Jodhpur Court orders jail time for Salman Khan, the actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which already houses three high-profile inmates such as Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. Stay tunedto Filmibeat for more developments on the issue!