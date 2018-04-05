 »   »   » 5 Years Of Jail: Salman Khan Convicted, Had Revealed What Exactly Happened & It Was A White Lie

Related Articles
A Jodhpur court today convicted Superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, a prosecution lawyer said. Salman has been held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur in October 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Salman was facing charges under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and might serve in jail upto six years. All the actors were in a Gypsy car on the night of October 1, 1998 that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, the lawyer said.
However, we came across a flashback video of Salman Khan, where he had revealed to NDTV news channel what exactly had happened and now it sounds nothing less than a white lie!
When Salman Lied About The Whole Incident
"One day after pack up, we were going back. There was Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali. We saw deer fawn, stuck in a bush. The whole herd was there and I stopped the car."
Ahem Ahem!
"He (fawn) was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole pack was there. He ate a few biscuits and then went away. I think from there, the whole controversy came," Salman further added.
Update On Salman Khan's Case
Reportedly, If Salman Khan gets less than three years in jail, the trial court itself can grant the actor bail, which would mean the Dabangg star will not immediately go to prison.
Salman Khan A 'Habitual Offender'?
According to Business Standard, while arguing on the quantum of punishment, the prosecution called Salman Khan a 'habitual offender'.
On the other side, Salman's lawyer strongly opposed the statement, saying that Salman has been acquitted from higher courts and he also told the court that the actor is also involved in many charity.
Salman's Lawyer Pleads For Minimum Punishment
Salman Khan's lawyer also pleads for probation or minimum punishment for the actor, whereas the prosecution has demanded the maximum punishment for Salman Khan.
For The Uninitiated..
Salman Khan faced charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.
Fans Go Berserk Over The Verdict
Meanwhile, the 'Bhai' fans are going berserk over the verdict and as expected thrashing the final verdict of the court.
