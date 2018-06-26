 »   »   »  Race 3 Fiasco: Salman Khan Turns SELFISH, Earns An ENORMOUS Amount Despite The Film Being A Flop

Expectations From Salman's Film Are High

An insider informs DNA, "The trade is dejected with Race 3's collections not because they aren't high, but because expectations from Salman are humongous. His films are sold at such a high ratio that they need to rake in at least Rs 250 cr to justify that cost."



Salman's Remuneration

DNA was also quoted as saying, "Insiders say that in this movie's case, Salman alone will make Rs 125 cr as his remuneration; Rs 100-odd cr from digital and Rs 25-odd cr from satellite."



How Much Salman Will Earn As A Producer?

"As a producer, he will collect money from its overseas and domestic run, all of which should amount to another Rs 50-odd cr on just a rough count."



Who's Losing Money Then?

Speaking of who's actually losing the money, DNA quoted as saying, "The sub-distributors, who purchased the film from the actor and his father, Salim Khan (the original distributor), will incur heavy losses.



For those who have paid a price for Race 3 at a ratio keeping in mind a Rs 250-cr final figure, the losses are hefty."







Race 3's Lifetime Collection

Reportedly, the film has earned around Rs 170 Crore in its India lifetime, which isn't a bad number but just because it's Salman Khan's film, it is way below the expectations!



Will Salman's Next Be Affected Because Of Race?

Salman Khan, who's currently busy with his Da-Bangg tour, will soon kick-start the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat and simultaneously, Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3.



As far as, film gets affected because of Race 3 is concerned, it's surely not going to happen. But, Ali Abbas Zafar has to make sure that he presents a gripping trailer, unlike Remo D'souza.







Bharat's Buzz > Dabangg 3

Dabangg and its franchise is all about the Salman Khan's quirky police officer's character 'Chulbul Pandey'. But with Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to push Salman off the boundaries. Also, with Priyanka Chopra, Tabu and Disha Patanion the board, the film sounds exciting!



But there's no denying that Salman Khan has to be very careful before signing any script as his own die-hard fans are insisting the Superstar to not the audience for 'granted'. Will Salman Khan take up his fans' advice? Well, we gotta wait and watch!

