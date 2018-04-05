 »   »   » Salman Khan Enters Jodphur Jail, To Be Stationed In Barrack Number 2! View Pictures

Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000. The actor was then taken to a hospital for mandatory medical check up and the police then brought him to Jodhpur prison where he will spend the rest of his time.The court convicted him for killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

There was a lot of frenzy outside the jail premises and the entire stretch was filled with policemen, media personnel and fans. Salman Khan was pictured entering the Jodhpur jail and his bodyguard Shera was stopped right outside the gate. Check out the pictures below!

Salman Khan Inside Jodhpur Jail Salman Khan is seated inside the Jodhpur jail premises while the police officers are seen doing their paper work. Huge Police Security Outside The Jail The Jodhpur prison and its surroundings were heavily guarded by policemen and it took them some time to even reach the jail as the media and fans were all over the place. Bail Plea Will Be Heard Tomorrow Salman Khan's lawyers immediately applied for bail at the Sessions Court in Jodhpur and the court will hear the appeal tomorrow on April 6, 2018 at 10:30 am. A Night In Jail Since the bail plea will be heard tomorrow, Salman Khan has to spend the whole night at Jodhpur jail.