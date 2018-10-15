 »   »   »  #MeToo: Salman Khan's Ex-girlfriend Was Sexually Harassed At The Age Of 5

Do Not Let Nonbelievers Stop You

''It's even harder when you tell those that are close to you and they are supposed to protect you, yet they do nothing. I have been there too and it hurts like hell. But I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you.''

Don't Let This Opportunity Pass

''This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you."

On Domestic Violence In Pakistan

In an interview to a daily, Somy has revealed, "I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom's friends were victims of physical abuse as well.''

When I Asked My Mom About The Bruises

''When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse."

I Was Sexually Assaulted When I Was Five

"I was sexually assaulted by a house-help when I was just five. When I am invited for a talk at high schools and universities in the US, I share this with the students. I believe sharing my personal experiences would encourage others to speak out and not be ashamed about being a victim."

I Hope Many Others Will Speak Out

She also added that "There is not much one can do to escape it. My goal is to eradicate the stigma attached to being a victim of sexual and physical abuse and by sharing my personal story and stories of those NMT has rescued, I hope many others will speak out against their oppressors."