 »   »   » PERSONAL WAR GETS POLITICAL! Salman Khan Gets Backlashes As He Chooses Atif Aslam Over Arijit Singh

Wondering How's His Personal Spat Got Political?

Recently, in an interview, BJP minister-singer Baabul Supriyo slammed Salman Khan for roping Atif for 'Dil Diya Gallan' and said, "I am also not sure why Atif got to sing Dil Diya Gallan when Arijit could have done a much better job."

He Further Added..

"The FM stations played the song galore, while news channels announced the name of our soldiers martyred by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists."

Does Baabul Supriyo Has Problem With Atif & Rahat?

Speaking about the same, he said, "Both are great singers but it's important to clarify that our problem is not with the artistes. We have an issue with their nationality."

Baabul Explains His Stand Against Atif & Rahat

"It's not a political stand, but probably the families who have lost their sons, brothers, fathers would feel a lot better should the entire country show solidarity in any manner possible."

Baabul Supriyo On Banning Pakistani Artistes

"Bollywood is an integral part of India. It represents India worldwide, hence banning Pakistani artistes in Indian films would have also taken the protest against organised terrorism by the rogue nation, worldwide," he explains.

He Recalls ADHM Days

"And, I clearly recall that such a promise was made when Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had met protests due to Fawad Khan.

He concluded by saying, "And why is Pakisan's entertainment industry silent over cross-border terrorism. It's pertinent to note that one cannot recall a single Pakistani artist made famous by Bollywood, condemn terror acts by Pakistan."

'Enough Is Enough Now'

"Enough is enough now, ban them for their only crime, that is being a Pakistani. Let we Indians wear our hearts on our sleeves and let our hearts beat in salutation of the sacrifice of our brave hearts."