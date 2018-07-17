English
 »   »   »  Salman Khan Gets Mocked As He Goes UNNOTICED At A Dubai Mall; What Happened To His Popularity?

Salman Khan Gets Mocked As He Goes UNNOTICED At A Dubai Mall; What Happened To His Popularity?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A surprising video of Salman Khan has landed on the social media, in which the Superstar can be seen roaming in a mall, while getting unnoticed by public! It's quite surprising to see people walking past Salman Khan in the Dubai mall and no one recognized the superstar. Is it his popularity getting affected or is it due to the less crowd in the mall? Some are also mocking at Salman Khan through their comments on Instagram and comparing him with Shahrukh Khan. Check out the video here and decide it yourself!

    People kept walking past #SalmanKhan in the #Dubai mall & no one recognized the superstar...😲 SHOCKED? Click to watch the video! 🔥😱

    A post shared by SpotboyE (@spotboye) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

    An Update On Salman Khan's Work Schedule

    On a related note, the Superstar was occupied with his 'The Da-Bangg' tour, where he was accompanied by Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Prabhu Deva.

    Salman Also Launched 'Being Human' Store In Ontario

    The actor didn't only perform in the foreign countries but also launched the store of his clothing line 'Being Human' in Ontaria.

    Salman On The Work Front

    On the work front, Salman Khan will soon kickstart the shoot of Bharat. The film, which also casts Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Tabu in the key roles. He was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

    Other Projects Of Salman Khan

    Apart from Bharat, Salman Khan has also signed Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai 3 and a dance film of Remo D'Souza.

    "The filmmakers are still figuring out where to shoot the overseas schedule. Once that is sorted, the schedule will be planned, keeping Salman's impending court dates in mind. He also has Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3 lined up, for which locations are being finalised. So, the next few months are really going to be very busy for him," a source from the industry reveals.

    Deepika Padukone Ends Cold War With Katrina Kaif

    Read more about: salman khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue