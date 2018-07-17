 »   »   »  Salman Khan Gets Mocked As He Goes UNNOTICED At A Dubai Mall; What Happened To His Popularity?

Related Articles
A surprising video of Salman Khan has landed on the social media, in which the Superstar can be seen roaming in a mall, while getting unnoticed by public! It's quite surprising to see people walking past Salman Khan in the Dubai mall and no one recognized the superstar. Is it his popularity getting affected or is it due to the less crowd in the mall? Some are also mocking at Salman Khan through their comments on Instagram and comparing him with Shahrukh Khan. Check out the video here and decide it yourself!
People kept walking past #SalmanKhan in the #Dubai mall & no one recognized the superstar...😲 SHOCKED? Click to watch the video! 🔥😱
A post shared by SpotboyE (@spotboye) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:37am PDT
An Update On Salman Khan's Work Schedule
On a related note, the Superstar was occupied with his 'The Da-Bangg' tour, where he was accompanied by Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Prabhu Deva.
Salman Also Launched 'Being Human' Store In Ontario
The actor didn't only perform in the foreign countries but also launched the store of his clothing line 'Being Human' in Ontaria.
Salman On The Work Front
On the work front, Salman Khan will soon kickstart the shoot of Bharat. The film, which also casts Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Tabu in the key roles. He was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3.
Other Projects Of Salman Khan
Apart from Bharat, Salman Khan has also signed Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai 3 and a dance film of Remo D'Souza.
"The filmmakers are still figuring out where to shoot the overseas schedule. Once that is sorted, the schedule will be planned, keeping Salman's impending court dates in mind. He also has Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3 lined up, for which locations are being finalised. So, the next few months are really going to be very busy for him," a source from the industry reveals.
