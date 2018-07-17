 »   »   »  Salman Khan Gets Mocked As He Goes UNNOTICED At A Dubai Mall; What Happened To His Popularity?

An Update On Salman Khan's Work Schedule

On a related note, the Superstar was occupied with his 'The Da-Bangg' tour, where he was accompanied by Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Prabhu Deva.

Salman Also Launched 'Being Human' Store In Ontario

The actor didn't only perform in the foreign countries but also launched the store of his clothing line 'Being Human' in Ontaria.

Salman On The Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon kickstart the shoot of Bharat. The film, which also casts Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Tabu in the key roles. He was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

Other Projects Of Salman Khan

Apart from Bharat, Salman Khan has also signed Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai 3 and a dance film of Remo D'Souza.

"The filmmakers are still figuring out where to shoot the overseas schedule. Once that is sorted, the schedule will be planned, keeping Salman's impending court dates in mind. He also has Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3 lined up, for which locations are being finalised. So, the next few months are really going to be very busy for him," a source from the industry reveals.