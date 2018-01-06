 »   »   » I Shall Kill Salman Khan In Jodhpur: A Punjab Based Gangster's Open Death Threat To The Actor!

Salman Khan gets Death Threat from GANGSTER in Jodhpur; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

As surprising as it sounds but a notorious Rajasthan gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Thursday issued a death threat to Superstar Salman Khan, saying the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur.

If you're wondering his death threat has to do something with Salman's alleged connection with the underworld figures in the past, then you're wrong!

Bishnoi's death threat to Khan is being linked to the black buck hunting case of 1998 during the shoot of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Reportedly, Lawrence Bishnoi has more than twenty cases of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under Arms Act in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan.

The gangster claimed that he had been framed in false cases and that to date, not even a single witness had deposed in the court to prove the charges.

Bishnoi told media persons, "Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity," adding that, "Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur."

However, some onlookers believe that the gangster talked of killing Khan simply to create a sensation.

On the work front, Salman Khan's latest fim, Tiger Zinda is going strong at the box-office and moviegoers are loving his fiery chemistry with Katrina Kaif in the film.

Collection wise, the film is all set to enter Rs 300 crore club!