 »   »   » Salman Khan Granted Bail: Not Katrina Kaif But Sonam Kapoor & These Celebs Dared To Stand By Him

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who has worked with Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, has come out in support of him. Sharing a picture of the two of them on her Instagram account, Sonam wrote, "You're the best! Always by your side!"

Sonakshi Sinha

"The force and the forcefield 👊 #surakshakavach #humreallysaathsaathhai #gotyourback," Sonakshi captioned the picture.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta not only visited Salman Khan in the jail yesterday, but also posted an inspirational message on Instagram that reads "Hope is seeing light in spite of being surrounded by darkness. This too shall pass!! When all else fails it's hope one holds on too."

Daisy Shah

Daisy posted a picture of Salman Khan's famous blue-stone silver bracelet and captioned it as saying, "We are here for you! #blessedtohaveyouinmylife #youwillcomebackstronger."

Elli Avram

Elli Avram, who shares a warm equation with Salman Khan also tweeted, "What doesn't break you will only make you stronger. I haven't seen a more stronger and so humble person than @BeingSalmanKhan."

Varun Dhawan

"I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I'm sure he will come out of this stronger."

Simi Garewal

"Of one thing I am dead sure..@BeingSalmanKhan would NEVER EVER harm any animal. He loves them too much. The real culprit should be exposed. 20 years is too long to bear someone else's cross.."

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar told PTI that he believed "everyone makes mistakes, but when my friend Salman Khan is at fault, it is blown out of proportion".

"Salman is one guy who is ready to take the rap, the blame (on himself). He is human at the end of the day. Who doesn't make a mistake? I definitely make a mistake. But when he makes a mistake, it is blown out of proportion," Manjrekar said.