CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Salman Khan IGNORES Arjun Kapoor Leaving Him Visibly UPSET At Sonam's Reception

Sonam Kapoor Reception: Salman Khan AVOIDS Arjun Kapoor BADLY; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Gone are those days when Arjun Kapoor used to be a protégé of Salman Khan! Ever since the rumours of Arjun Kapoor's alleged affair with Malaika Arora Khan spread like a fire in the B-town, Salman Khan had warned Arjun to back off as his brother's married life was on stake.

Last night, Arjun Kapoor's cousin, Sonam Kapoor threw reception party and it was attended by Salman Khan. The Superstar came a bit late to the party but his arrival left everybody shell-shocked! Wondering why? Well, despite seeing Arjun right in front of him, Salman chose to ignore him and went head to kiss Katrina Kaif and greet Boney Kapoor.

Salman Khan completely IGNORES Arjun Kapoor at the reception, hugs everybody except him. . . . #salmankhan #arjunkapoor #sonamanandreception #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #boneykapoor #Bollywood #actor

A post shared by Filmibeat (@filmibeat_insta) on May 8, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT

Salman Greets Katrina

Here's the picture of Salman Khan, chit-chatting with Katrina Kaif, while the latter was about to leave to venue. Katrina was seen along with sister Isabelle Kaif.

Arjun Posed With Janhvi & Khushi

Before Salman Khan arrived at the venue, Arjun Kapoor looked all elated and was also seen posing for the media with Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor for the first time!

Boney Kapoor Joins His Kids

Daddy Boney Kapoor also joined Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi & Khushi for a group picture and we loved it!

Arjun Kapoor Looked Upset

Interestingly, the moment Salman arrived at the venue with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor looked a bit upset as the Superstar ignored him right in front of entire media as well as his friends at the party.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
