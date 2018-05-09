 »   »   » CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Salman Khan IGNORES Arjun Kapoor Leaving Him Visibly UPSET At Sonam's Reception

Related Articles
- PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir At Sonam's Reception
- Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Party: Ranbir-Katrina, Salman-Aishwarya & Other B-Town Exes Under A Roof!
- Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Reception: A Huge Cake, Aishwarya's 'Buntsangha' & SRK-Salman's Dance!
- Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman Khan For Being Lucky Charm For Her As She Bags Ekta Kapoor’s Show!
- Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Promo Girl Yogita Bags Kajol’s Role In K3G TV Remake; Read Other Details
- Race 3: Salman Khan To Don 45 Custom-Made Tuxedos For The Film!
- Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Shooting In Extreme Conditions In Ladakh With Salman Khan
- Shocker! Salman Khan Refuses A Cameo In Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle's Debut Film?
- Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan Are Superheroes: Anurag Kashyap
- Dus Ka Dum Promo Out! Salman Khan Reveals How People Can Become Rich, Promises A Free Kiss!
- Priyanka Chopra Secretly Got Married? A Mangalsutra On Her Wrist Is Making Us Curious!
- Priyanka Chopra Drops A Major Hint About Her Film With Salman Khan Bharat & Says She's Damn Excited!
Gone are those days when Arjun Kapoor used to be a protégé of Salman Khan! Ever since the rumours of Arjun Kapoor's alleged affair with Malaika Arora Khan spread like a fire in the B-town, Salman Khan had warned Arjun to back off as his brother's married life was on stake.
Last night, Arjun Kapoor's cousin, Sonam Kapoor threw reception party and it was attended by Salman Khan. The Superstar came a bit late to the party but his arrival left everybody shell-shocked! Wondering why? Well, despite seeing Arjun right in front of him, Salman chose to ignore him and went head to kiss Katrina Kaif and greet Boney Kapoor.
Salman Khan completely IGNORES Arjun Kapoor at the reception, hugs everybody except him. . . . #salmankhan #arjunkapoor #sonamanandreception #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #boneykapoor #Bollywood #actor
A post shared by Filmibeat (@filmibeat_insta) on May 8, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT
Salman Greets Katrina
Here's the picture of Salman Khan, chit-chatting with Katrina Kaif, while the latter was about to leave to venue. Katrina was seen along with sister Isabelle Kaif.
Arjun Posed With Janhvi & Khushi
Before Salman Khan arrived at the venue, Arjun Kapoor looked all elated and was also seen posing for the media with Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor for the first time!
Boney Kapoor Joins His Kids
Daddy Boney Kapoor also joined Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi & Khushi for a group picture and we loved it!
Arjun Kapoor Looked Upset
Interestingly, the moment Salman arrived at the venue with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor looked a bit upset as the Superstar ignored him right in front of entire media as well as his friends at the party.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.