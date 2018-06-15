 »   »   »  Salman Khan Is A ZERO! Read To Know Why

Related Articles
- Salman Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Ugly Spat Causes A Major Financial Loss For Boney Kapoor!
- Race 3 Review: Minus Any Sharp Thrills, Salman Khan & Co. Fail To Finish This Race 'Saif'ly!
- How Salman & Shahrukh Khan Became Enemies In An Instant & Patched Up A Few Years Later!
- Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif SUED For 'Million Dollar Breach' In The United States!
- Not Just Bobby Deol, These Stars Too Owe Their Careers To Salman Khan
- Is Ranbir Kapoor Trying To Mend Fences With Salman Khan? Wants To Do These Two Movies Of Superstar!
- Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics
- Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening
- Race 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Salman Khan Starrer
- Salman Khan's Star Power On Full Display, Race 3 Tickets ALMOST SOLD OUT Even Before Its Release!
- Race 3: Why Many People Warned Remo D'Souza Not To Work With Salman Khan?
- These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!
Salman Khan surprised everyone with his cameo in Shahrukh Khan's Zero teaser for Eid and it ended up winning a lot of hearts as not everyday do we see Salman and SRK together dancing and having a good time. If that was not enough, Salman carried a 'dwarf' Shahrukh in his arms too. When asked by Mumbai Mirror as to why he chose to star in SRK's Zero teaser for Eid, Salman Khan in his humorous style stated that he's in Zero because he's a zero.
"I am in Zero because I am a zero and now, Shahrukh's in the race too," said the actor while further commenting, "I had enjoyed shooting with him. When we were discussing Zero and Race, I suggested we have a little bit of both on Eid. It would be double the dhamaal." So there you go, folks! It was indeed Salman Khan's idea to star in Zero teaser as he wanted to give a double dhamaal during Eid. Well, we have no complaints and are open for many such surprises in the future.
For The First Time Ever
Shahrukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf for the first time ever in Zero and no wonder people are kicked up and waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.
Zero Starcast
Zero stars Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and is directed by Aanand L Rai.
Same Movie But Not Sharing Screenspace
Despite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starring in the same movie alongside Shahrukh Khan, they'll not share screenspace. So surprising, right?
Expected Release Date
Now that the teaser is out, the trailer of Zero will be out in a few weeks and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.