 »   »   »  Salman Khan Is A ZERO! Read To Know Why

Salman Khan surprised everyone with his cameo in Shahrukh Khan's Zero teaser for Eid and it ended up winning a lot of hearts as not everyday do we see Salman and SRK together dancing and having a good time. If that was not enough, Salman carried a 'dwarf' Shahrukh in his arms too. When asked by Mumbai Mirror as to why he chose to star in SRK's Zero teaser for Eid, Salman Khan in his humorous style stated that he's in Zero because he's a zero.

"I am in Zero because I am a zero and now, Shahrukh's in the race too," said the actor while further commenting, "I had enjoyed shooting with him. When we were discussing Zero and Race, I suggested we have a little bit of both on Eid. It would be double the dhamaal." So there you go, folks! It was indeed Salman Khan's idea to star in Zero teaser as he wanted to give a double dhamaal during Eid. Well, we have no complaints and are open for many such surprises in the future.



For The First Time Ever Shahrukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf for the first time ever in Zero and no wonder people are kicked up and waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

Zero Starcast Zero stars Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Same Movie But Not Sharing Screenspace Despite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starring in the same movie alongside Shahrukh Khan, they'll not share screenspace. So surprising, right?

Expected Release Date Now that the teaser is out, the trailer of Zero will be out in a few weeks and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.

